Several employees at a fast food restaurant in New York were taken to the hospital after a reported gas leak. CBS says that the workers exhibited symptoms of poisoning, and were rushed to the hospital. Offcials say the cause of the gas leak was from a common, but potentially deadly issue, that can affect homes and structures especially during the winter months.

Employees At McDonald's in New York State Sickened After Gas Leak

CBS is reporting that six employees at McDonald's in West Coxsackie were sickened by carbon monoxide. WHAM10 reports that firefighters were called to the Route 9W restaurant late Tuesday. Fire officials say the workers were showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

WHAM10 reports that elevated levels of CO were detected in the McDonald's.

The cause? According to firefighters, the spiked carbon monoxide levels were caused by a malfunctioning rooftop heating unit, which leaked the gas into the building.

The McDonald's will stay closed until the issue is corrected, says offcials.

See Also: Court Ruling Could Finally Fix McDonald's McFlurry Machines in New York State

Carbon monoxide is a potentially deadly gas that is completely odorless, colorless and tasteless. The American Lung Association goes on to say that CO is produced when fuels such as "gasoline, natural gas, oil, kerosene, wood or charcoal are burned."

See Also: Loud Boom Heard in Parts of New York State Identified

Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure are described as being similar to the flu, food poisoning or other illnesses. According to provisional CDC data, 1,244 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States in 2022.