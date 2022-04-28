The May Day Fair is set for this weekend in Hopewell Junction.

The weather is expected to be beautiful this coming weekend with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60's. A good reason to get out and take in the May Day Fair on Sunday in Hopewell Junction.

What's The May Day Fair?

The May Day Fair is a craft/vendor fair hosted by the Friends of the Beekman Library and it takes place outdoors on the grounds of the Beekman Library on Sunday, May 1 from 10am-4pm. The fair is a family-friendly event and admission is free with over 30 crafters and vendors. "The Friends" are the fundraising army of the Beekman Library. This year, the Friends raised $31,000 for the Beekman Library from monthly book sales, raffle prizes, and an annual appeal from the community. All proceeds from vendor fees and the huge raffle go to benefit the library.

The Library sponsors children's programs and senior programs, and they help patrons learn computer technology, job searching techniques, etc. Money raised by "The Friends" helps purchase anything the library needs such as new computers, furniture, STEM teaching tools, and helps pay for programs.

What Kind of Vendors Will You Find at the May Day Fair in Hopewell Junction?

Jewelry from Toni Cesiro and Created with Love Boutique to skincare products, handmade blankets to purses and hats, and the infamous Cheesecake Heaven. Bring out the family and check out the scene this Sunday on the Beekman Library grounds at 11 Town Center Blvd in Hopewell Junction, NY.