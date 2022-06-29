Massive Brawl Breaks Out On Incoming Carnival Cruise to New York

In another instance of life getting back to normal, officials say a huge brawl broke out on a cruise ship that was set to dock in New York Tuesday. The cruise industry was hit pretty hard during the time COVID levels were high, and health experts advised the public to maybe reconsider their next trip. But now people are back, and it appears are back to acting like they would normally would.

*** Update: The New York Post is reporting that the fight started over allegations of a threesome between passengers. A travel agent said that the altercation lasted about an hour, and went from the 5th floor down to the 1st flor of the ship***

Huge Brawl

The New York Post says that the fight started between two people on a nightclub dance floor early Tuesday morning. But it didn't just end with two people who started it. WNBC estimates that as many as 40 to 60 people got involved, which prompted a Coast Guard escort after Carnival Magic security were unable to contain the battle royal. Coast Guard notified the NYPD, who were waiting when the ship docked at Pier 88.

It is not exactly certain what got the whole fight going to begin with, though PIX 11 says the melee only got worse when more got involved.

Man Steals Yacht in NY and Sails to Another State

So why would you want to steal a nearly 50-foot yacht when you're already a wanted fugitive? Police say a 56-year-old man stole the $1.2 million dollar yacht from Rouses Point Marina and set sail for the high seas. According to the NY Post, he even sailed the stolen vessel on Lake Champlain from New York to Vermont, attracting the attention of the US Border Patrol. But this suspect claims he had his reasons.

Remember this story from June 2021? Well, seems this guy just wanted to "test drive" the Jeanneau Prestige 500, and make some "mechanical fixes". WCAX is reporting that's what the suspect told authorities at a hearing after being arrested off the coast of St. Albans, Vermont. How nice of him to check up on the ship. WCAX goes on to say that the man has a rap sheet that spreads in New England, and was already a wanted fugitive in the state of New Hampshire.

WCAX reports that this wannabe captain of the ship was very vocal during this hearing with officials and even went so far as to make an inappropriate gesture at the camera for good measure as he left.