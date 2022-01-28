An Upstate New York father was enraged when he arrived to his daughter's school to find out that they made her wait in a cold vestibule for hours without access to food, water, or a bathroom. All because she wouldn't wear a mask.

The past few years have been weird and yes, they have been unprecedented. I'm sorry to have to use that word but it is true. They have been and when situations are unprecedented they don't always have easy solutions.

It hasn't been easy for schools across the state to deal with COVID-19. It hasn't been easy for parents either. There doesn't seem to be an easy answer or compromise to keep both kids and school staff safe while deregulating strict guidelines. This can't be the answer.

A New York man's video is going viral on Twitter after being shared by Republican Congressional candidate, Liz Joy. The video shows an angry dad walking into his daughter's school to find her waiting in the cold vestibule. The school allegedly wouldn't let her in because she wouldn't wear a mask. The father then exchanges words with a staff member from the school.

