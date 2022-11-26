Mark Normand Returning to Perform in Poughkeepsie

One of the most popular stand-up comedians from past decade just announced that he's coming back to the Hudson Valley soon and here is how you can see him live.

If there's one thing that the Hudson Valley is never short of it is laughs. Some of the best comedic talent in the country makes their way here on a regular basis.

Mark Normand is a stand-up comic who is praised by fans and his fellow comedians.

Even if you don't follow stand-up comedy there's still a good chance you have seen Mark Normand. His bits often get viral attention on social media. The popular comedian is going back on tour and will be making a stop at Laugh it Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Normand will perform 5 sets in three days in Poughkeepsie. Catch him on April 6,7 and 8 at Laugh it Up. You can get ticket information here. This is Normand's return to the club as he performed at Laugh it Up in June of 2022.

