Many New York Residents Follow Cuomo’s Advice To Get Vaccinated
It appears many New Yorkers are following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's advice on getting vaccinated.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be smiling, knowing the number of New Yorkers who received a COVID-19 shot doubled from Saturday to Sunday.
"New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today - where we are not just surviving but living life," Governor Cuomo said. "But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated," Cuomo said.
On Saturday, Cuomo announced 42,284 vaccine doses were administered over the previous 24 hours. On Sunday, he reported 93,818 vaccine doses were given out on Saturday.
"We cannot risk throwing away all of our hard-won progress, so I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it right away and help protect themselves, their neighbors and their loved ones," Cuomo added.
Cuomo once again urged all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated. According to Cuomo, 75.4 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 68.6 percent have completed their vaccine series. 63.1 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
"This virus can still infect you and others, and being vaccinated is the crucial action each of us can take the slow the spread. There's ample supply and vaccination sites conveniently located across the state, so I urge everyone who can to get the vaccine as soon as possible," Cuomo said.