Man Turns Kids Playroom at Church Into Meth Lab

A Maine man is in some big trouble after police say he turned part of a local church into a methamphetamine lab.

WHAM says the would-be Walter White turned a playroom for children at the the Buxton United Methodist Church into his own lab to manufacture the illegal drug. Police say the 33 year-old Buxton, MA man had “items consistent with the manufacturing process of methamphetamine” inside the playroom Thursday morning.

Now, the church has a huge task to clean up this mess and it could take time. One business owner, who specializes in cleaning up homes and buildings where meth may have been manufactured, says the process can take a while.

The half-life of methamphetamine is 200 years. People don’t know that. So it’s not just you go over and wipe the wall.

WHAM says the suspect was arrested at his home on an unrelated warrant. He is currently being held on $50,000 bail. Better call Saul? Services at the church have been temporarily moved until the building is properly clean up.

Meth labs can spring up just about anywhere. In August, an Owego, NY man was busted for running a lab in a nearby storage unit, of all places. In August 2016, a lab was discovered underneath a WalMart parking lot in Amherst.

