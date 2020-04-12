Man Slashed Tires on 22 Cars at Hudson Valley Hospital, Police Say
A man who, according to police possessed PCP, slashed the tires on 22 vehicles at a Hudson Valley hospital.
On April 10, at approximately 7:00 a.m. State Police received a report of criminal mischief at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. An investigation determined that Daniel Hall, 29, of Peekskill, N.Y. slashed the tires on 22 vehicles parked in the hospital parking lot, according to a press release issued by state police.
At the time of his arrest, Hall was in possession of a small quantity of Phencyclidine (PCP). Hall was charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies, as well as auto stripping, a class E felony.
Hall was arraigned in Westchester County Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $5,000 secured bond. Hall has multiple court dates scheduled at a later date.
