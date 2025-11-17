Dog Shoots Owner in Back With Gun In Pennsylvania

They say dog is a "man's best friend", but one Pennsylvania may beg to differ.

The phrase "man's best friend" is a common title for dogs due to their long history of loyalty, companionship, and unconditional affection with humans.

This relationship dates back thousands of years, originating from the domestication of wolves and evolving into a mutual partnership where dogs provided protection and companionship, while humans offered food and shelter. The popularization of the phrase is often attributed to a 1870 American Supreme Court case and a 1941 poem, though similar sentiments were expressed earlier by figures like Frederick the Great of Prussia.

An unfortunate incident occurred this past week in Pennsylvania involving a dog shooting its owner, but to be fair, this was an accident. The dog didn't do it intentionally and I'm sure the dog feels terrible about it.

ABC News is reporting that a Pennsylvania man has been hospitalized after his dog allegedly fired a shotgun at him, injuring him in the back, according to the Shillington Police Department. The incident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 11 around 11:13 p.m. on Tuesday, officials received reports of a shooting and that a 53-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his back, police said in a press release obtained by ABC News.

According to police, while on the way to the scene officials were informed that a dog had "jumped onto the bed and set the gun off," and they found the man on the floor and conscious when they arrived. The victim reportedly told police that he was cleaning his shotgun when one of his dogs jumped onto the bed causing the weapon to fire a round into the man's lower back. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he "immediately went into surgery for his injuries," officials said.

The shooting appears to be accidental, but police said they are still investigating the incident.

