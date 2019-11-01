Man Murdered Near Kingston High School, Police Say

The school made the decision to close due to the proximity of the crime scene to the high school.

The Kingston Police Department is presently investigating a homicide that occurred at 38 West O’Reilly Street.

On November 1, at about approximately 2:00 a.m. the Kingston Police Department received a call from a resident reporting a possible homicide. Officers responded, secured the scene, began administering first aid to a male victim.

The victim, Myron T Moye Jr, 36 years-old of Kingston was transported by emergency medical services to Health Alliance Broadway Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The proximity of the crime scene to Kingston High School prompted the Kingston Police to notify the school system. The school system was left to make a decision on the school closure. We thank the Kingston City School District for their cooperation.

The Kingston Police Department is being assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at (845) 331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the TipLine at (845) 331-9944. All calls will be kept confidential.

We will continue to post updates as available.

