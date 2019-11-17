Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Shootout With Police

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Shootout With Police

The Wappingers man fired several shots at officers within close proximity of an elementary school.

On November 15, the New York State Police and the Red Hook Police Department arrested Keith M. Potik, 26, of Wappinger, NY, for two counts of Attempted Murder in the first-degree, class A-I felonies, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second-degree, a class C felony.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, two Officers from the Red Hook Police Department responded to the area of Princeton Street and Columbia Avenue for a property dispute.

During the investigation, while the Red Hook Officers were speaking with Potik, he produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the Officers.

Red Hook P.D. returned fire in response to the suspect’s actions.  During the exchange of gunfire Potik's dog was killed, however, Potik and the Officers were not injured.
Potik then fled on foot.Multiple Police agencies responded including the State Police, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Forest Rangers, and additional Red Hook Police Department members.

Potik was apprehended by police while running through the yard of a home on Albie Road.

Potik was arraigned before the town of Rhinebeck Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

This investigation remains ongoing

