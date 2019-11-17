Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Shootout With Police
The Wappingers man fired several shots at officers within close proximity of an elementary school.
On November 15, the New York State Police and the Red Hook Police Department arrested Keith M. Potik, 26, of Wappinger, NY, for two counts of Attempted Murder in the first-degree, class A-I felonies, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second-degree, a class C felony.
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, two Officers from the Red Hook Police Department responded to the area of Princeton Street and Columbia Avenue for a property dispute.
During the investigation, while the Red Hook Officers were speaking with Potik, he produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the Officers.
Potik was apprehended by police while running through the yard of a home on Albie Road.
Potik was arraigned before the town of Rhinebeck Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.
