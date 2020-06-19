Man Arrested for Strong Armed Robbery at Staples

The man was also charged for larcenies from other local businesses as well.

On Thursday, June 11, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was dispatched to Staples located at 2522 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie for a report of a strong-armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned that it was a single suspect, who forcibly stole merchandise from Staples and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as William A Gearhart, 45, of LaGrange, N.Y. On June 17, Gearhart was charged with robbery in the third-degree. He was also charged with five counts of petit larceny from larcenies he committed at other local businesses in the Town of Poughkeepsie over the last two months.

Gearhart was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: