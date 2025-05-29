Academy Award Winning Actor Spotted At Popular Hudson Valley Eatery
Brendan Fraser recently had lunch at a popular Hudson Valley area deli.
Brendan Fraser is a Canadian-American actor best known for his roles in 1990s and early 2000s films such as The Mummy trilogy, George of the Jungle, and Encino Man. He gained fame for his mix of comedic talent and action-hero charisma.
After a period away from major roles due to personal and health challenges, Fraser made a widely acclaimed comeback with his performance in The Whale (2022), for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. His resurgence has been celebrated as part of a broader appreciation of his resilience and talent.
Cafe 117 is a vibrant deli and grill located at 526 Bedford Road in Bedford Hills, NY. This family-run establishment offers a fusion of traditional New York deli favorites and authentic Caribbean and South American dishes, creating a unique dining experience in the heart of Westchester County. Cafe 117 is owned by two married couples: Peter and April Olsen and Natalie and Jason Charles. The Charles' also own Bazodee Street Foods.
Bazodee Street Foods, which runs Cafe 117 recently took to social media posting about Brendan Fraser stopping in for lunch.
Look who came to lunch today @cafeon117! @brendan__fraser really a personable guy! Hope you loved our food!
What Was Brendan Fraser Doing in the Area?
As it turns out, Brendan Fraser actually lives in Bedford, NY. Fraser, who lives on a horse farm in Bedford, says he took some important personal time, and mostly focused on being a father to his three sons who live nearby with his ex-wife in Greenwich. Fraser is one of many celebrities that live in the Hudson Valley, the area is often referred to as "Hollywood on the Hudson".
