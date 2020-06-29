Major Changes For Fall Semester at Many Hudson Valley Colleges

College students will see major changes when they return to campus in the Hudson Valley in the fall.

Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh announced plans for students to return in the fall.

"As we developed plans for Fall 2020, it was clear that this semester would need to look a little different than it has in past years. Working with guidance from the state and public health officials, we have focused heavily on the details needed to provide the safest possible environment for the entire Mount community. At the same time, we are working to ensure that we can adapt to any necessary changes while still providing high-quality academics and a fulfilling student experience," the college said in its "Fall 2020 Reopening Plans."

Some changes include:

In-class and online/virtual instruction for all classes

Plexiglass partitions at counters

Greater distance between chairs in classrooms and communal spaces

Wearing face coverings when social distancing isn't available

Enhancing cleaning routines

Modifications to the academic schedule with increased flexibility in how the courses are delivered

The college also announced the Mount’s Hybrid Flexible (“Mount Hy-Flex”) approach, which officials say will allow for proper social distancing and enhance the learning experience. Officials say more information about the Mount Hy-Flex course setup will be released.

The semester will start on Monday, August 24, with the last days of on-campus classes on Nov. 24. The fall semester will continue online after Thanksgiving with finals taking place online.

Marist College in Poughkeepsie announced plans on returning students to campus for the fall with increased safety measures in place. In their plan, classes would start on August 24, there would be no fall break and all finals would be done online. Classes will also be held on Saturday's and classes in the classroom will end before Thanksgiving.

Pace University in Pleasantville and Manhattanville College in Purchase will also offer in-person, online and hybrid classes during the fall semester. In-person classes will end before Thanksgiving at both Westchester colleges with the remainder of the semester and final exams being held virtually, NewsSource reports.

The CDC and state health officials have recommended students don't return to class after Thanksgiving travel to avoid a potential spread of the virus.