Changes are coming to one of the most popular haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley.

We're still sweating out the rest of summer, but the Headless Horseman in Ulster Park is getting ready for the 2021 Halloween season. During the 2020 season, changes were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The infamous haunted hayride was transformed into a drive-thru haunted experience.

For 2021, the hayride is out.

According to the Headless Horseman website, they will introduce the new 2021 attraction The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack. They write, "Our Hayride will be replaced with a walking trail."

The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack sounds just as terrifying as the Headless Horseman themes from years past. Check it out for yourself:

Local Folklore holds that Pumpkin Jack is summoned by the cave witches each fall to seek vengeance for the Headless Horseman. He ventures out of the cornfield to indulge in his unnatural thirst. In the dead of night Pumpkin Jack creeps unnoticed from house to house stealing Jack-O-Lanterns to camouflage his appearance. He patiently waits to decapitate his next victim. Then he surrenders his offering to the Horseman.

While there is no hayride this year (and no information regarding a drive-thru experience), there will still be several attractions you can walk through if you're brave enough. There are six, yes six, haunted houses to explore: The Lunar Motel, Night Shade, Glutton's Diner, Horseman's Tomb, Blood Thirsty and Blood Raven Manor. Plus the walk-thru experience, Swamp Shack and the Dark Harvest Corn maze.

Tickets are on sale now through the Headless Horseman website. September 25th will kick off all the spooky fun at the Headless Horseman in Ulster Park.

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years