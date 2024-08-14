Lynyrd Skynyrd Hosting Signing Event at Hudson Valley Liquor Store

Meet band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke at Hell House Whiskey bottle signing ahead of Bethel Woods concert.

As Lynyrd Skynrd are out on the road with ZZ Top on the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour and prepare for the WPDH Summer Concert this Friday night at Bethel Woods, band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke are keeping busy with another project involving their own whiskey and bottle signings in between shows.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's official whiskey is Hell House American Whiskey. The band released the whiskey in 2023 around the time they celebrated the 50th anniversary of their debut album. A description on the Hell House Whiskey website says this whiskey has a honey-amber appearance and aromas of honeydew, sorbet, butterscotch, and allspice. The palate is sweet with hints of cotton candy, rose, and lavender. The oak-driven finish leaves a sweet and spicy allure.

WPDH Summer Concert

The WPDH Summer Concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with special guest The Outlaws is this Friday, Aug. 16 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY. General gates open at 5pm, showtime 6:30pm. Tickets and info here. WPDH will be broadcasting live for the concert so look for the WPDH tent and stop by the broadcast on your way in.

Where is Lynyrd Skynyrd Hell House Whiskey Bottle Signing Event?

Prior to the concert at Bethel Woods, Lynryd Skynyd band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke will be signing bottles of their Hell House Whiskey at a special meet and greet event at Consumer's Discount Wines & Liquors in Middletown from 12pm-2pm this Friday, Aug. 16. Check out the Facebook event page here. Consumer's Discount Wine & Liquors is located at 88 Dunning Rd in Middletown, NY.

