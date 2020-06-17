Help The Kiwanis Raise Money To Fight Lyme Disease

The Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess County have been trying to raise money to help in the fight against Lyme Disease, but it hasn't been easy. Before the coronavirus pandemic, we were very much affected by Lyme Disease, and we still are.

Earlier this year The Kiwanis planned a concert at The Chance in Poughkeepsie in support of the Kiwanis Pediatric Lyme Disease Foundation called Rockin' the Lyme Away that features a killer line-up of musicians including Mountain's Corky Lange and Richie Scarlet. Well, due to the pandemic the concert had to be postponed. There is a new date of Sept. 20, but they are eager to get the donations started. You can even sign up to win an awesome drum set for your child with a $10 donation.

If you'd like to make a donation, find out more about the Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess County, or get tickets to the concert on Sept. 20, visit the Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess facebook page.

