‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley Shop Has 3rd Powerball Winner in 51 Days

Something very lucky is going on at one Hudson Valley store.

When it comes to buying lottery tickets, people have their own system for picking what they believe will be the winning numbers. Whether it's using birthdays, lucky numbers, or grabbing the digits off of the back of a fortune cookie, those who play their favorite numbers believe that they're just one ticket away from hitting it big.

While theories about "lucky numbers" can be easily debunked, there's one local lottery ticket seller that somehow has beaten the odds to become the luckiest place in New York to play Powerball.

In just two short months, the same store has sold three $50,000 winning tickets. Without even doing the math, that's clearly beating the odds.

On February 12, two winning Powerball winners were awarded in New York State. Tickets with the winning numbers 8, 10, 21, 41, and 62 were purchased in Floral Park and Fishkill. What makes that Fishkill winner even more special is that it was purchased at the very same store as two other recent Powerball winners. Not only that, but the store also cranked out a $1 million Powerball winner in May.

What makes this one Hudson Valley store so lucky? We're not sure, but we do know that it's about to become a very popular place to buy lottery tickets from now on.

The current streak started on Christmas Day. While no one hit the jackpot of $416 million, the Smokes 4 Less store on Main Street in Fishkill was one of four lottery retailers that claimed a $50,000 winner. Just a week later, the same store hit another 3rd place jackpot on New Year's Day, once again selling a $50,000 winning ticket. The latest win on February 12 at Smokes 4 Less marks three $50,000 Powerball winners in less than two months.

The Smokes 4 Less store is located in the Gold's Gym Plaza on Main Street. The small store may not look especially lucky from the outside, but customers are learning quickly that buying a lottery ticket here could give them that added dose of luck they need to finally hit it big.

