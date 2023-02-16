Police in the lower Hudson Valley were called to reports of a burglar alarm activation at a car dealership early Wednesday morning. What followed was a wild chase that eventually took police briefly into one of the five boroughs, and then out of the state all together.

Police now say the three teen suspects involved are facing a multitude of charges.

For reference, the state of New York saw 19,656 vehicle thefts in 2020, according to numbers from the Insurance Information Institute.

Yonkers Police Chase Car Thief Suspects to Connecticut

The Yonkers Police Department said on their Facebook page that officers responded to reports of an alarm at Central Avenue Chrysler dealership. When police arrived, they said they saw a running white 2022 Dodge Durango. Once discovered, police said the two masked suspects jumped a curb and fled before doing a U-turn and picking up a third suspect who was running on foot.

Now the chase was on.

Police chased the vehicle on local streets and parkways in Yonkers and the Bronx, before the pursuit spilled over on to the Hutchinson River Parkway. From there, police pursued the suspects to the Cross Westchester Parkway and Interstate 95 into the City of Stamford, Connecticut.

Suspects Alleged to Have Burglarized Multiple Businesses

Officials say the suspects bailed from their vehicle at that point, and fled on foot. Members of the Yonkers Police Department and Stamford Police Department investigated the area, and officers located all three suspects hiding in another vehicle;

The three teens were placed into custody without incident.

Yonkers Police say the three suspects, who are all from Connecticut, are suspected of stealing the Dodge Durango they fled in from New Milford February 13th. Police say the three are also suspected of burglarizing a liquor store in Stamford before driving to Yonkers and breaking into the Chrysler dealership, where they allegedly stole assorted key FOBs and several hundred dollars in cash.