While many in New York state looked to the skies at this week's solar eclipse, it wasn't the only phenomena happening above in the heavens. A number of reports came in early Wednesday morning of a "bright green, almost neon color" light that was falling towards Earth, according to Fox Weather.

But while this recent encounter may have otherworldly origins, it doesn't appear to be little green men we're talking about here.

Did Something Explode Over New York State?

Scientists estimate that there could be as many as 500,000 meteors, or fireballs, that enter the Earth's atmosphere every year, but a big majority go unnoticed. Some do not though.

See Also: National Weather Service Says Extremely Rare February Tornado Hit New York State

One rather dramatic example was in late 2019, when residents around Saratoga Springs reported a loud explosion that shook houses, and lit the night sky around them. Some reports even say the sky took on a brief greenish, ghost-like glow after the apparent meteor (or bolide) exploded far above.

Latest Meteor Reported Over New York, and Multiple Other States

Fox Weather says the latest meteor sighting came early Wednesday around 3:45 AM. The American Meteor Society says they received about 37 witness reports, with some in New York state, of a bright fireball that quickly fell from the sky, and disappeared.

The footage below was taken near Kutztown, New Jersey.

Witnesses in five other states reported the light, says the AMS.

Other Meteors Seen Over New York in 2024

There have been at least three other notable fireballs reported by residents in New York state in 2024.

See Also: What Was the Story Behind All Those Explosions Over New York Back in 2020?

Back in January 2024, a resident's Wyze smart camera showed a bright meteor streaking across the night sky above Chestertown in Warren County.

Another fireball was spotted in February, as The Washington Post had reported that the trajectory algorithm estimated the object was traveling from "southwest to northeast", through "western Pennsylvania before it disintegrated in the atmosphere."

See Also: Witness Claims UFO Flew Over Major Highway In the Hudson Valley

Another sighting was reported over multiple states March 19.