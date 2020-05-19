Lower Hudson Valley Beaches Opening With Face Covering Rules

Hudson Valley residents will get some relief from the warm weather.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware beaches will reopen beginning Friday of Memorial Day weekend with social distancing restrictions.

Cuomo notes that restrictions will be in place, such as not going above 50-percent capacity in order to avoid overcrowding. In addition, local governments can make a decision on their beaches, including not opening them.

On Monday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that two Westchester County beaches, Playland Beach and Croton Point Park, will open for Memorial Day weekend.

The beaches will remain open on weekends, as long as people continue to practice social distancing.

Playland Park will remain closed until July 20 and fireworks are cancelled for July 3 and July 4 at Kensico Dam Park and Playland Park.