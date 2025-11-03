Another famous comedian who usually plays arenas is coming to a small Hudson Valley club to work out new material.

It’s becoming something of a trend lately for big-name comedians to sneak into the Hudson Valley for surprise shows. Over the years, audiences have found themselves suddenly sitting a few feet away from the likes of Dave Attell, Jim Gaffigan, and even Chris Rock, who popped up in Poughkeepsie last December to test out new material. Fans who just happened to check social media at the right time scored tickets to some unforgettable nights of stand-up.

Now, another comedy heavyweight is quietly slipping into the local scene to work on fresh material before his next big tour. The show was announced over the weekend with little fanfare, but word spread fast that one of the most famous names in comedy would be performing in Poughkeepsie.

That name is Louis C.K.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Emmy-winning comedian and Hudson Valley resident will be taking the stage at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. This isn't the first time Louis C.K. has played the stage inside Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse. Last year, he surprised comedy fans by putting on two shows the week after Chris Rock came to Poughkeepsie, quickly selling out the venue.

Tickets for Louis C.K.'s newest Poughkeepsie show quietly went on sale over the weekend, and as of Monday morning, some were still available. For comedy fans, this is a rare chance to catch one of the biggest names in stand-up just a few steps from the Hudson River and maybe even hear a few jokes that will end up on his next big special.

Controversial Comedian Comes to Poughkeepsie

Louis C.K. has remained a lightning rod for controversy since admitting to sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. The comedian publicly acknowledged inappropriate behavior toward several women and temporarily stepped away from the spotlight. His return to the stage sparked debate across the entertainment industry, with some praising his honesty while others criticized the speed of his comeback.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

More recently, C.K. made headlines for performing at a comedy festival in Saudi Arabia. Critics took issue with his participation, pointing to the country’s record on human rights and restrictions on free speech. Others defended the performance as part of his ongoing effort to rebuild his career and reach international audiences.

Whether loved or loathed, Louis C.K. continues to draw crowds wherever he performs. His surprise stop in Poughkeepsie is just more proof that the Hudson Valley has become one of the most interesting places in the country for unexpected comedy moments.

Louis C.K. is currently scheduled to perform one show on Monday, November 3. More details are available at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club's website.

20 Best Comedy Movies From The 1990s The 90s was a great decade for hit movies, especially when it comes to comedies. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams