With gas prices continuing to skyrocket across the Hudson Valley, some relief is on the way in the form of complementary gas cards for residents.

Wednesday may be April Fool's Day, but this is no joke. 101.5 WPDH is kicking off its annual "April Fuels" giveaway, and this year it comes at just the right time.

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Score "April Fuels" All Month Long

Every Wednesday, The Boris Show will be handing out free gas cards to listeners throughout the Hudson Valley. For the first four Wednesdays, Hudson Valley drivers will need to tune into 101.5 WPDH at 7am to find out where the secret locations will be to grab the complimentary gas cards. A special code will also be given out to ensure that only listeners of the radio station will be able to grab the cards when they're made available.

Those who go to the location and use the code will be handed a free gas card while supplies last. But don't worry if you don't make it there in time, because everyone who stops by between 7am and 8am will be entered to win a grand prize of $500 in gas that will be handed out during the Boris Show's live broadcast on the final Wednesday of the month.

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Grab $500 in Free Gas on April 29

Every time you stop by an April Fuels stop, you'll have another chance to enter for the $500 in free gas. There will also be one final chance to enter on Wednesday, April 29 from 6am to 10am as the Boris Show broadcasts live from the Foam & Wash Shell Station on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, across from the Galleria.

Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money Everyone is struggling to save money right now here is a look at things you can do to help keep some of that money you earned. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins