Everyone dreams of winning the lottery and living the life of luxury.

But what are actually the odds of winning the that big lottery prize? According to NBC, the odds in any lottery are about one in 300 million. The old saying that you have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than winning the lottery are actually true. You have a less than one million chance of getting struck, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This is some hope though for regular folks, as a very large winning lottery ticket was purchased in New York Wednesday.

Huge $16.3 Million Dollar Lotto Ticket Purchased At New York Convenience Store

The New York Post reports that an unidentified customer bought a winning $16.3 million lottery ticket at the Westside Market Place on 11th Avenue and West 55th Street in Manhattan.

Biggest Lottery Winnings in New York State History

Of course, $16.3 million is still a far cry from some of the biggest winners in state history. Remember this story from September 2020? That massive lottery winner came forward to claim their prize, though though they chose to remain anonymous, according to sources.

The New York Lottery has said in a press release that the $94.8 million Powerball jackpot was claimed by a man from Malta, NY.

The NY Lotto says that the mystery winner selected a lump-sum payment of $50,868,332, after required withholdings. The Daily Gazette is reporting that the winning ticket for the September 16, 2020 drawing was purchased at the Minogue’s Beverage Centers on Route 9 in Malta

And while this is a quite a huge amount of cash, this wasn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history.

A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.