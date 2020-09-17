We need the money now more than ever. and one lucky person just got a whole lot wealthier. And to think, the winning ticket was purchased right off Route 9, though a little north of the Hudson Valley in this case.

The NY Post is reporting that Wednesday night's Powerball numbers revealed the winning combination. Officials say the ticket was bought at Minogue’s Beverage Center in Malta, N.Y. How much money are we talking about? Try $94 million dollars. That's quite a few expensive bottles of Moet Hennessy.

The New York Lottery hasn't revealed much more information, such as who the person is, or where they're from. According to the Post, the odds of winning are Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, Well, never tell then the odds!

What would you do with 94 million? Buy a huge home? Travel? Invest? Pay off loans? Hookers and cocaine?