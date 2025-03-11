Can You Help This Poughkeepsie Area Kitty Find Its Home?

A lost cat is drawing the attention of area residents, hoping it finds its home.

Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley is an organization dedicated to helping reunite lost pets with their families in the Hudson Valley, NY. Founded by Bentley Potter, the organization utilizes social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to reach a wide audience. Their Facebook page has garnered over 73,000 likes, facilitating the sharing of information about missing and found pets in the area.

In addition to their Facebook presence, Lost Pets of The Hudson Valley maintains a comprehensive website offering resources for reporting lost and found pets, as well as educational materials on pet recovery. They also collaborate with other local organizations, such as the Hudson Valley Humane Society, to provide support and guidance for pet owners during the search process.

Lost Cat at Cherry Hill Apartments Poughkeepsie

A posting on the Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley Facebook page over this past weekend spotlighted a cat spotted in the Poughkeepsie area by Cherry Hill Apartments. The person stated that the kitty was following her daughter around the apartment complex and that they would love to help it find its home. The person noted that they weren't sure if the kitty was male or female but that it was super sweet, and tried walking into the house with the daughter multiple times. The cat is adorable, lets hope someone can help get it to its rightful home.

Hello! this kitty was following my daughter around today in cherry hill apartments in Poughkeepsie. Another person commented on my post and said that they’ve seen it before and think someone may have left it behind when they moved or it may have got outWe would love to help this kitty find its home.

We are not sure if the kitty is a male or female but it’s super sweet and friendly. It tried to walk into our house multiple times with our daughter.

