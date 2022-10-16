Looking For a Fall Festive Treat? Head Out to Chester, NY

Don't get me wrong, a cup of hot apple cider on a fall day is great! As is a flavorful apple crisp with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes you need to spice it up a little bit. Or should we say spike it up?

Tin Barn Brewery in Chester, New York is going all out for fall of 2022. They've recently announced the return of Flannel Fest where they encourage guests to come decked out in flannel and enjoy live music all day long, new specials on tap and a homemade chili stand.

If you can't wait for the Flannel Fest fun (which goes down on Saturday, October 22nd) you can visit and try one of the most outrageous fall treats perfectly crafted for beer and apple pie lovers.

Tin Barn Brewing teamed up with Imprint Beer for an apple pie, and vanilla ice cream beer concoction. Take a look at the video below. Warning it might make your mouth water:

I've had beers that tasted like pumpkin, chocolate and vanilla, but I've never actually had a beer with ice cream and pie in it!

Tin Barn isn't the only one having fun with fall flavors. Tantillo's Farm Market in Gardiner popped up on my social media timeline recently with a Hot Apple Crisp Sundae that comes with a mountain of whipped cream.

I mean come on! Look at that thing.

I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley has the fall flavors on lock this season, wouldn't you?

