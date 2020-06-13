Look Inside the Brand New Terminal at LaGuardia Airport

The departures and arrivals hall at Terminal B has been completely overhauled at LaGuardia Airport.

On Wednesday, June 10, the new Terminal B at LaGuardia International Airport was revealed. The departures and arrivals hall has been completely redone. The terminal features advanced security protocols, with COVID-19 precautions in place. This hall is 850,000 square feet and is one of the largest public-private partnerships in aviation history. Take a look below at the pictures of the new terminal.

Inside, expect top of the line concessions featuring local and national brands like Junior's Cheesecake, Hill Country BBQ, and Think Coffee. There is also permanent artwork that was commissioned by artists Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens, and Sarah Sze. Eventually, LaGuardia Airport will comprise 2.7 million square feet across 72 new gates in six concourses. It will also have two new terminal arrival and departures hall that will be connected by a central hall with a new AirTrain. There will also be over 13 new miles of a roadway network.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: