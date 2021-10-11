Longtime New York Teacher, Firefighter From Hudson Valley Dies
The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a longtime Hudson Vally teacher and firefighter.
"His love for education and athletics led him back to his alma mater where he spent 32 years teaching, coaching, mentoring, and making lasting contributions to the lives of John Jay students over the decades. No one who met him forgot his passion for teaching and coaching," his obituary states.
He also served for over 62 years in the Katonah Fire Department. He held almost every position, including chief from 1980-1986.
"A fixture in the community, Michael served for 62 years in the Katonah Fire Department where he held nearly every position in the fire department and served as a chief from 1980-1986. Michael’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who passed through his life," obituary adds.
Repp will be laid to rest on Monday at St. Joseph's RC Church in Somers.
Michael Joseph Repp Sr., 82, of the Hudson Valley passed away on Oct. 6 at Northern Westchester Hospital.
Michael was born on May 15, 1939, in Cornwall. He was raised in Katonah, attended Saint Mary’s School, and was a member of the first graduating class from John Jay High School Cross River.
He was a graduate of Western Connecticut State University, where he achieved Hall of Fame basketball status.
After college, he spent 32-years teaching at John Jay High School Cross River.
