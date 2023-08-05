Longest Resident Cat at Dutchess SPCA Faced Unusual Challenge

Having spent the last 2 years at the Dutchess County SPCA, 9-year-old Annie the cat is looking for her forever home after facing an unusual challenge.

One thing I think the Hudson Valley does better than any other part of the country is LOVE its pets!! That's why when the folks at the Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) shared the story of their longest-running resident cat with us we thought it would be a great idea to try and help out.

Hudson Valley's "Annie" the Cat

The team at the DCSPCA has shared with us numerous stories about challenges that they have faced over the years trying to place dogs and cats in forever homes. Every time we try to help where we can and when they told us about Annie, a sweet and playful 9-year-old cat we had to share with the Hudson Valley. Annie has been staying at the DCSPCA for two full years, which makes her their longest-running resident cat, is looking for her forever home after surviving a disorder.

The shelter told us that when Annie was surrendered 2 years ago she seemed fine but soon after she started to exhibit some unusual behavior. Maya Schmidt, marketing director at the DCSPCA told us "Annie started exhibiting dramatic episodes of chasing and biting her own tail for no apparent reason." Once the unusual behavior started the DCSPCA veterinary team started to try and figure out what was causing the behavior. Schmidt said,

"Our veterinary team worked tirelessly to solve the mystery. Then they tried treating her with a medication used for seizures in cats and dogs. The result was miraculous—suddenly, our little orphan Annie dramatically improved."

Annie was diagnosed with Feline Hyperesthesia Syndrome (FHS), which is a neurological disorder that causes small focal seizures according to Schmidt. Annie's diagnosis has caused many potential adopters to "pass" on bringing her home with them and the DCSPCA is hoping that someone in the area might be willing to adopt Annie and give her the forever home she deserves.

Interested in Adopting Dutchess County Cat?

Annie has blossomed into a quirky, social, loving cat, and would be a great addition to any pet household. If you are interested in Annie or possibly adopting a pet you can start the process online here or you can stop into the Dutchess County SPCA located at 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY

