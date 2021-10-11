Long Time Thanksgiving Tradition Returns to Poughkeepsie for 2021

The trees are changing colors, kids are getting their Halloween costumes ready, it’s getting dark earlier and earlier. There’s no denying it. The holidays are almost upon us. In fact, Thanksgiving is next month already. And that means it’s time to get started on that holiday shopping.

If you’re like me, going to big stores and the malls is a little intimidating during the holidays. And I actually felt like that even before Covid. If I can, I like to go to smaller stores, and I love the idea of buying gifts that were crafted right here in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes that means going from store to store in little towns all over the Hudson Valley. That can also be a little intimidating. What if we could get all those local crafters in one spot at the same time?

That’s exactly what HVArtMarket is all about, and it’s happening on Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 28 at Locust Grove Estate, 2683 South Road (Rte 9) in Poughkeepsie. The Market will be held on Friday from 10AM - 5PM, Saturday from 10AM - 5PM, and Sunday from 10AM- 4PM.

There will be vendors from the Hudson valley selling jewelry, pottery, clothing, locally made and grown food products, holiday ornaments and much more. Shopping at HVArtMarket not only assures that the people on your holiday gift list will get unique, one of a kind, locally made presents, it also means your hard earned money is going back into the community to help small businesses and artisans right here in the Hudson Valley.

To find out more information about this year’s HVArtMarket at Locust Grove Estate, including a list of vendors and artisans, visit the HVArtMarket website.

