Jean Logrea, co-founder of Westchester County's Logrea Dance Academy is still dancing at 80 as school celebrates 40 years.

80-year-old Jean Logrea is still performing on stage with the grace, energy, and passion of a professional dancer. Dance keeps him strong, flexible, and mentally sharp, proving that movement truly is a fountain of youth. Logrea continues to dance as he prepares for his role as Drosselmeyer in this year’s Nutcracker.

Logrea Dance Academy is a Westchester County-based school co-founded by Jean and Beth Fritz-Logrea in 1986, known for its professional training and supportive, family-like atmosphere. The academy offers a wide variety of classes for different ages and skill levels, from preschoolers to adults, including ballet, musical theater, Bollywood, and adult-focused options like Pilates and Yoga. They emphasize discipline, fostering a love for dance, and providing a pre-professional experience that prepares students for careers or builds confidence and skills applicable to other fields.

Additional Highlights of the Story:

Jean’s background: born in a small village in Romania, and his innate talent for dance became apparent at the age of seven. He trained at the Scoala Speciala in Cluj, mastering classical ballet, character, and folk dance, and later became a principal dancer at the Opera House Cluj while also teaching at the affiliated school.

After performing across Europe, Jean met Beth Fritz-Logrea at the Graz Opera House in Austria, and together they envisioned a place where dancers could not only train professionally but also grow as individuals. This vision led them to co-find the Logrea Dance Academy in 1986 in Ossining, NY, creating a family-run studio that has nurtured generations of dancers.

First original choreography in nearly 40 years : LDA’s Nutcracker (Dec. 4–7 at SUNY Purchase) will feature its own choreography for the very first time, led by co-founder Beth Fritz-Logrea.

: LDA’s Nutcracker (Dec. 4–7 at SUNY Purchase) will feature its own choreography for the very first time, led by co-founder Beth Fritz-Logrea. A family and community legacy: Nick Logrea, Jean’s son, now leads the Academy, and multigenerational students, including alumni sending their own children, keep the spirit alive. Two alumni are currently auditioning for Broadway and the Rockettes.

Inclusive dance for all abilities: The Academy is launching its first Adaptive Dance Program, offering inclusive, tailored movement experiences for children of all abilities.

Alumni spanning four decades have returned for the anniversary, many now enrolling their own children—a testament to LDA’s enduring legacy.

Nutcracker Rehearsals are in full swing at their Ossining Studio (2 Dale Avenue, Ossining, NY, 10562, Saturdays + Sundays, 12–5pm) until showtime. The Logrea family would love to welcome you into the studio to witness Jean’s artistry firsthand and experience the magic of this milestone anniversary. This is a story about passion, perseverance, health, and the power of dance to connect generations.

Thanks Laura Neroulias and LΩRA PR for the info on this great story. Get more info on Logrea Dance Academy located in Ossining, NY here.

