Do You Know What’s Going in This Spot in Highland, NY?

They say you can find anything you want to know on the internet, but I have not been able to find any information on what appears to be the Hudson Valley's newest bar, Locox.

Apparently, this new bar is soon to be opening in a building that was once an iconic Dance Club once known as Prime Time, it was short-lived as a bar named HOME too. Locox looks ready to open but I haven't been able to dig up any information about what they'll serve, if they'll have meals, or what they're about.

Over the last few months, I have been noticing that a building on Route 9W just north of Route 299 in Highland has been undergoing a transformation. The first thing that drew my attention was late last year when I saw a group of people in the parking lot who seemed to be looking at the building.

New Bar in the Hudson Valley

attachment-20220214_092605 (1) loading...

Then early this year, I was driving by and saw that they hung a sign. I pulled in to grab a photo and to see if there was any information and all I saw was a note that says coming soon. When I first stopped by, there was still snow on the ground as you can see from the picture.

LOCOX, a New Bar in Highland, New York?

Since then, the build has been painted its new shade of grey. I have also seen work trucks in the parking lot dropping off equipment. And over the last 2 weeks, I have noticed that they have painted the lines in the parking lot. So it can't be long now. The mystery must be coming to a close but until it does actually open if you know what is happening at this once popular nightspot in Highland, please reach out because many of us are curious.

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

We want to add them to our list of Summer Cocktail Places in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.