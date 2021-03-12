Locally Sourced Deli and Meat Shop Opening in Rhinebeck

Nothing excites me more than to be able to report a new business opening up in the Hudson Valley. It’s especially exciting when that business is going to be selling quality, locally sourced food. We’ve lost so many great restaurants and stores over the past year, this is a welcome change. Curious as to what the business is?

It’s called Prime-Rhinebeck, and it’s opening up early next month at 41 East Market Street suite 5 in the Rhinebeck Bank Plaza. Prime-Rhinebeck will be a full service deli with soups, salads, sandwiches, and all the provisions that come with a deli and meat shop. And the meat? Locally sourced beef, pork, chicken and more. They will also have spices and rubs and limited dessert items. They’ve partnered with area farms, so you know their meat is fresh and local.

Prime-Rhinebeck owners Keith Reichelt and John O’Han are lifelong friends and Rhinebeck residents. They hope to be open by early April, and when they are it will be 7 days a week from 11AM - 7PM. Their goal is to get you fresh quality food, fast. You’ll be able to get your meal to go, and there will be limited outdoor seating in good weather. And of course they’ll be selling locally raised meats for you to take home and grill. I’m very excited to check it out.

While you’re in Rhinebeck visiting Prime, make sure you stop by some of the Hudson Valley’s other favorite spots like A.L. Stickle, Hammertown Barn, and the historic Beekman Arms. Happy eating, and happy shopping.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries

Tips For Going To the Walkway Over the Hudson