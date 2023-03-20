A Hudson Valley store that has been serving the community for almost three decades will close its doors this spring.

The Hudson Valley region is lucky to have so many locally owned businesses that have been family run for generations. Unfortunately, many of these owners keep getting older. And unless the next generation wants to take over, the stores, restaurants and other businesses that they've worked their lives to build will eventually have to close.

Recently, a legendary Hudson Valley pizzeria announced that it was closing its doors after 50 years. Owner Frank Bruschetti is selling J&F Pizzeria on Broadway which served up its first slice back in 1972. The potential sale of this family-run business is just one of the latest examples of a trend that's been happening more and more.

CR Properties CR Properties loading...

The latest retirement announcement will require a popular City of Poughkeepsie shop to shut its doors in May. Owner Janet Juncosa recently shared the news that she has sold 911 Uniforms on Main Street.

The specialty store supplies many local fire departments and law enforcement branches with their uniforms, shoes and accessories. Juncosa says that while she still feels strongly about serving the police and fire communities, she has decided that it's time to retire and spend more time with her family.

While the business is being purchased by another company, the Poughkeepsie location will be shutting its doors on May 31. The building is currently listed with CR Properties. According to Juncosa, Tim Roberts and Paul Osterman from KOD Custom Apparel have agreed to take over the business, moving all operations to their location on Main Street in Fishkill.

While 911 Uniforms will permanently close its Poughkeepsie store, Juncosa has vowed to work with the new owners to "continue the tradition (customers) have come to expect."

Google Google loading...

First responders from the Hudson Valley have responded to the news by thanking the business for its years of service. The Union Vale Fire Department posted well wishes to Juncosa, saying "Good luck on your retirement! We have been a satisfied customer for years."

