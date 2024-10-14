Local School Gets Soccer Equipment Donation in Memory of Classmate

Our Lady of Lourdes Class of '94 finds way to celebrate former classmate.

Our Lady of Lourdes High School is a private Roman Catholic school, located in Poughkeepsie, New York, was established in 1958. It was founded by the Archdiocese of New York to provide a Catholic education to students in the region. The school is named after the Marian apparition of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.

Initially, the school served a growing population of families seeking quality education grounded in Catholic values. Over the years, Lourdes has expanded its academic offerings, extracurricular activities, and facilities, adapting to the needs of its students and the community.

The school has a reputation for strong academic programs, a focus on character development, and a commitment to service. It continues to be an integral part of the Poughkeepsie community, fostering a sense of faith and community among its students.

The school received accredation from the Middle States Association from the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools in May 2004. In 2009, the school separated itself from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York.

Antonino Incorvaia with brother Vincenzo via Facebook Antonino Incorvaia with brother Vincenzo via Facebook loading...

Beloved Family Man Was A Star Soccer Player

Antonino Incorvaia was beloved, star soccer player at Our Lady of Lourdes who's soccer career ended after an injury blew his knee out. Known as Dr. Nino to some, Incorvaia would go on to become a well known chiropractor in the area, and worked for a surgical team later on in life. Unfortunaltely he would be dignosed with a soft tissue cancer. He passsed away back in 2018 at the age of 42. The much loved family man, a husband and father of three children, fought hard to the end and left a legacy to be proud of.

Class of '94 Donates Soccer Equipment in Memory of Antonino G Incorvaia

According to Our Lady of Lourdes, on Tuesday, October 8th, the Lourdes Soccer Program received a donation of soccer equipment from the Class of 1994. Six portable goals with target sheets were to the soccer program, dedicated in loving memory to their cherished friend and classmate.

Get our free mobile app

Athletic Director Matt Petruzzelli read the dedication to the crowd, while Father Connolly was present to offer a blessing. Mykkii Millott ’94, who led the effort, shared these words:

“As we celebrated our 30th reunion earlier this year, the Class of 1994 wanted to give back to Our Lady of Lourdes in a meaningful way. We felt it was fitting to honor our late classmate, Antonio Incorvaia. Reflecting on his memory, we realized the best way to give back was through something he loved during his time at OLL"

New York's Most Expensive Private High Schools Obtaining a private education is an investment and, depending on the state you live in, it could cost a lot more. Here in New York, the price of a 4-year private high school is more than a starter home.

Check out how much people are willing to pay to spend their child to a prestigious, specialty school in 2024.