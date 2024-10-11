A Trip to the Hudson Valley’s Strange Circle Museum [Photos]

Made a recent stop at the quirky Circle Museum in Columbia County, NY.

I've always said that the Route 22 corridor from Millerton to Hillsdale has to be one of the most beautiful stretches of road in the country, let alone the Hudson Valley. It has always been an absolute favorite of mine, whatever the time of year.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Also See: Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Air Shows

If you drive a little past Hillsdale on Route 22, large metal structrures located in nature is what you'll find in the small town of Austerlitz. I must have driven by this place dozens of times over the years and always wanted to stop by and check it out. We made a recent stop and it was no diappointment.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Atlas Obscura, the Circle Museum sits on eight acres, and is the work of artist Bijan, who has lived and created at the lcation for over 30 years. Bijan’s Circle Museum consists of eight whimsical acres on the side of a mountain filled with more than a hundred metal sculptures made from the scraps of yesteryear. The sculpture garden is circle-themed because life, the planet, the Sun, and the Moon are circular, and that is what inspires Bijan.

Get our free mobile app

Interesting sculptures, most made out of scrap metal and aluminum, old car parts and shaped rocks. There are hundreds of scrap metal sculptures by artist BIjan Mahmoodi that are spread around a yard along the road. The studio building displays a collection of Bijan's oil paintings according to Roadside America.

I must say I did got kind of a weird, creepy feeling walking through the grounds as we were checking out the sculptures. Its got a strange vibe, and knowing that someone lives on the premesis that you don't see, as you walk freely along kinda set the tone for that vibe, but there's no denying that these scuptures are pretty friggin cool. The Circle Museum has an official website here and be sure to check out the museum for yourself in person at 10985 State Rte 22 in Austerlitz, NY.

Circle Museum in Columbia County, NY Gallery Credit: Tigman