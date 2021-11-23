Hudson Valley Organization to Give Out Free Pajamas and Pillows

Tis the season to give back here in the Hudson Valley. We have welcomed into the most wonderful time of the year and I'm excited for it. This seems to slow down a bit during the holidays as we make time for friends, family and the special people in our lives.

We take into consideration what someone may want for the holidays, shop for those we care about in our lives and maybe make a donation or two.

I enjoy picking a name off of a tree at the mall or a local church for a Hudson Valley child in need. It's the little things in life that truly add up to the biggest pleasures.

Everyone deserves to feel comfortable, warm and safe during the holidays and all year long. I can't think of anything better during the holidays than a giveaway.

A local organization is also in the spirit of giving this holiday season. They are giving away free items for a good cause. Laborers' Local 17 takes pride in making sure that children have a fresh pillow and comfortable pajamas.

This will take place on November 23, 2021 from 10am-1pm. This is while supplies last. Attend this event at Newburgh Armory Unity Center on 321 South William St.

You can find out more about this event here.

Do you know an event going on in the Hudson Valley that can or will benefit other residents? Do you have an idea of how to give back to the community during the holiday season? Be sure to share with us below. Tis the season of giving! :)

