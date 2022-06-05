Dough-Nations: Hudson Valley Business Seeking Non-Profit Partners To Receive Unused Products
I'm sure at one time or another you've wondered what happens with the 'leftover' food at your favorite bakery, cafe or food establishment the end of the day. Obviously some food items have a longer shelf-life and can be stored and used in the future, while others are a bit more time sensitive when it comes to usage. Having worked at a local bagel shop for many years during high school and college I learned about different donations and give-back partnerships with local groups and organizations. Well now one local location of a popular national franchise is seeking non-profit partners to receive regular donations.
Panera Poughkeepsie Gives Back
A recent post in a community Facebook page prompted me to reach out to management at the Panera Bread on South Road in Poughkeepsie about day-end-dough-nation program. In speaking with Sarah Erts, General Manager of the Poughkeepsie South Road Panera location, I learned that any non-profit can put in an application with the cafe, providing general information about their purpose, as well as details as to where the donations would be going.
The applications are reviewed and approved by our HR department and upper management, and then the cafe will reach out to the organization to set up a day that works for both of them. Ideally, each day would be a different organization, and they could come pick up the breads and pastries from the cafe in the morning on the same day every week!
Panera Day-End-Dough-Nation
How Can Non-Profits Apply
If you are affiliated with, or know of a local non-profit that could benefit from Panera's end of day unused production donations, there's a few ways to get in touch and apply. You can email cafe4351@panerabread.com, or call the store at 845-297-3549 and ask to speak to a manager.