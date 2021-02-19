Local Nature Museum Hiring

I know it’s cold and snowy right now, but before you know it spring will be here. And then summer. And that means, hopefully, summer jobs for college students. It hasn’t been an easy year for anybody, but students have had it really hard. And getting a job in the middle of a pandemic isn’t always easy. If you’re a college student or know a college student, or anyone 18 or older looking for a great summer job, here’s an opportunity. Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall is hiring Assistant Camp Counselors.

Assistant Camp Counselors assist Lead Camp Counselors in providing a fun, supportive, and welcoming atmosphere where campers can develop an appreciation for the environment, practice positive socialization with peers, and gain a better understanding of science in nature. This person must be a good role model for campers, develop relationships with each camper within their group, promote positive group interaction, follow established procedures for maintaining campers’ health and safety, work together with other staff to plan and schedule weekly activities, and other related duties as directed by the Camp Director.

You must be able to work as needed from June 28 - Aug. 20 with a mandatory two week training period from June 14 - June 25. This is a Monday through Friday job with weekends off. You must be 18 or older, enjoy kids and the outdoors, have high energy, and if you have an environmental or education background, that's even better. For a full list of qualifications and pay scale, visit the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum website.