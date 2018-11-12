Local Hospital Goes Live on Apple’s Health Records Feature

Some patients in the Hudson Valley can now get all of their medical records right on their iPhone.

Apple launched a new beta upgrade to its health app earlier this year that allows hospitals, clinics and labs to integrate all of their health information in one place. Participating healthcare groups allow patients to view their lab results, medications, immunizations and more all from one central app.

According to Apple, the company wants to offer their users a safe, easy and private place to view results from various labs and doctors, and to also be able to share important health information with their providers.

The health records feature launched with just a handful of participating hospitals, but now has added over 100 medical institutions to the list, including one right here in the Hudson Valley. The Greater Hudson Valley Health System, which includes Orange Regional Medical Center, is now integrating their patient information with Apple users. GHVHS also operates Catskill Regional Medical Centers in Harris and Callicoon, as well as other outpatient centers across the Hudson Valley.

Other local healthcare companies recently announced their partnership with Apple, including LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics. A full list of the hospitals, clinics and labs now participating in the beta program shows other New York hospitals in Buffalo, Syracuse and New York City as also being a part of the list.