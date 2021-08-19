There are so many reasons to take a ride to Sullivan County. The view of being surrounded by the Catskill Mountains is beautiful, the weather is perfect in the summer and fall, not to mention great concerts and gambling. And I’ve got yet another great reason to hop in your car and take a Sunday drive to Sullivan County.

The 23rd Annual Harvest Festival. The festival is back at Bethel Woods this year Sundays from Aug. 29 - Oct. 3. The Harvest Festival is a farmers market that celebrates the bounty grown on farms right here in the Hudson Valley. It also features local artisans, live music, food trucks, crafts, homemade specialty food items and more. Over 80 regional vendors in all.

The Harvest Festival will be held every Sunday from 11AM - 4PM in Harvest Festival Field at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. In addition to the many local businesses and vendors, this year the Harvest Festival welcomes Rosehaven Alpacas on Sept. 5 and Catskills Fiber on Oct. 3. And there’s also a very cool corn maze.

Entry to the Harvest Festival is free, but parking will cost you $5 and it's well worth it. Sorry, but your pets are not permitted at the Harvest Festival. Be aware that a portion of West Shore Road (from Perry to Hurd) will be closed from 11AM - 4PM on Harvest Festival Sundays, so plan accordingly.

Want to find out more about the 23rd Annual Harvest Festival this fall at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts? Head to the festival website for schedules and more information.

