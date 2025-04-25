Sad Case of Animal Neglect Involving Pig In Sullivan County

"Stanley" was rescued from the back of a pick up truck in an alleged case of animal neglect.

A case of animal neglect reported this week involving a pig confined to the back of a pick up truck with no food or water in deplorable conditions.

New York State enforces strict laws against animal neglect and cruelty under the Agriculture and Markets Law, particularly Article 26. Here's a concise overview:

Key Statutes Addressing Animal Neglect

Agriculture and Markets Law § 353 – Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance

This law prohibits:

Overdriving, torturing, or cruelly beating any animal.

Unjustifiably injuring, maiming, mutilating, or killing any animal.

Depriving any animal of necessary sustenance, food, or drink.

Neglecting or refusing to provide necessary sustenance or drink.​

Violations are classified as a Class A misdemeanor.

Agriculture and Markets Law § 353-a – Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Known as "Buster’s Law," this statute makes it a felony to intentionally kill or cause serious physical injury to a companion animal with:

Intent to cause extreme physical pain.

Conduct carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner.​

Companion animals include dogs, cats, and other domesticated animals normally maintained in or near the household. Violations can result in imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

A posting in the Facebook group Catskill Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sullivan County NY Lost & Found Pets by Joanne Lionetti Gerow shared details about a pig named Stanley that was rescued. The posting got over 500 reactions and 150 plus comments.

When someone thinks it's OK to confine a pig in the back of a pick up truck with no food or water and swimming in 6-8 inches of feces and urine....."Stanley" is now relocated in a clean pen with food and water. Thank you to the team from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office for their zero tolerance of animal neglect and a speedy rescue to end the suffering. Owners will be charged, details to follow. Great job, CARE STAFF!!!

