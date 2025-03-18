Steve Miller Band Performing This Summer in Hudson Valley

Legendary classic rock band will perform at Bethel Woods.

Steve Miller Band has been "Rock'n Me", and well, everyone for that matter, for decades. Steve Miller Band is getting ready for another summer of concerts. It seems every summer for as far back as I remember, the Steve Miller Band goes out and hits the summer sheds.

Steve Miller Band signed to Capitol Records in 1967 and had a string of mid-to-late 1970s hit singles that have been staples at classic rock radio. Albums like The Joker, Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams are all '70s classics, and 1982's Abracadabra became an instant '80s classic upon its release. The band's Greatest Hits 1974-78 has sold over 13 million copies featuring classics like "The Joker", "Fly Like an Eagle", "Swingtown", "Jet Airliner", "Jungle Love", "Take the Money and Run" and "Rock'n Me". Steve Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2016.

Many Memories of Seeing Steve Miller Band in Concert

The first time I caught Steve Miller Band live they performed with the Doobie Brothers in the summer of 1995 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. I had just graduated high school at Dover, and me and some friends drove up to Saratoga Springs and rocked out to classic rock favorites all night. I've seen Steve Miller Band a few times over the years, and another memorable show was in the pouring rain at Bethel Woods in the summer of 2008 when they shared the stage with the legendary Joe Cocker. And just a couple of years ago at Bethel Woods for the WPDH Summer Concert with Steve Miller Band and Joe Satriani in 2023.

Steve Miller Band Playing Bethel, NY in August

Steve Miller Band and special guests The Rascals will Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday Aug. 15 at 7:30pm. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 21 at 10am. More info here.

