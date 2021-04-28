Live Saving Event to be Held in May at a Catskill Casino

A casino might be the last place you would think of if you wanted to donate blood. SO many place in the Hudson Valley region offer blood drives but where can you donate blood and then have some fun with friend. That's the idea with holding a blood drive at Resorts World Catskill on May 18th of this year.

Resorts Word Catskill has teamed up with New York Blood Center in the hopes that those of us who enjoy going to the casino will also feel compelled to help out our communities with a blood donation. As you can imagine just like everything else since COVID the blood banks has seen a drop in donations.

Many of us have been looking for a way to give back. Donating blood is truly a life saving measure. The simplest thing could lead to someone needing blood and because of generous donations to the New York Blood Center many folks have been helped but the supply of blood still stays dangerously low due to the pandemic so events like the one at Resorts World Catskill on May 18th make a real difference.

When you are ready to register to donate blood at Resorts World Catskill click here. You can also call toll free to 1-800=933-2566.

Resorts World Catskill is easy to get to from just about anywhere in the Hudson Valley. It is just of Route 17, soon to be known as Route 86 in Monticello. No open 7 days a week and following all COVID protocols.

