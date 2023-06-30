Resorts World Catskill Holds Grand Opening of Golf Club Pro Shop

Resorts World Catskills (RWC) announced that the Monster Golf Club Pro Shop is set to hold its grand opening today, Friday, June 30. Located inside The Alder, the newest retail space at RWC will be open daily from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. Opening of the pro shop starts the official countdown to the highly anticipated grand reopening of the Monster Golf Course.

The Monster Golf Club Pro Shop will showcase the latest golf equipment from industry leaders like Callaway and Titleist, the latest offerings from top golf brands, including TravisMathew, FootJoy, and johnnie-O, and high-quality apparel options to fit all of your golf needs. The shop will also carry gift items and unique souvenirs for non-golfers who may be looking for something to remember their time at Resorts World Catskills.

In celebration of the grand opening, visitors can scan the QR code located in the Monster Golf Club Pro Shop to enter for the chance to win a Monster Golf Club Prize Pack including a round of golf for two, an overnight stay at The Alder, a Monster Golf swag bag and a four-pack of Monster Pit Boss IPA.

The Monster Golf Course, once rated by Golf Digest as one of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses, has been completely redesigned by renowned architect Rees Jones. Multiple tees will make the golf course more playable but at the same time, challenge golfers of all skill levels. It’s set to reopen later this summer.

The Monster Golf Course was originally designed in 1963 by Joe Finger. It had been rated by Golf Digest as one of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. At 7,650 yards from the “Monster Tees”, this par 72 will challenge every player with length, extensive bunkering, and a variety of water hazards. Now managed by Troon Golf a new chapter begins as the club has completed an impressive enhancement project that has reinvigorated the course, clubhouse, and entire experience.

Using holes from both the current Monster Golf Course and the Old International Course, the complete redesign by Rees Jones will bring all the golf course components up to today’s standards. Multiple tees will make the golf course more playable but at the same time, challenge golfers of all skill levels.

The pro shop will serve as the check-in location for the highly anticipated Monster Golf Club, allowing members and visitors the opportunity to access the club’s amenities and services directly from the retail space. Following an impressive enhancement project that reinvigorated the clubhouse and the course, a new chapter is set to begin that will make this New York’s most sought-after tee time.

Meghan Taylor, Vice President of Resorts World New York said,

“We’re very excited about the opening of the Monster Golf Club Pro Shop because it means the opening of the Monster Golf Course is just around the corner... And what better way to face the Monster than by making sure you’re sporting the latest from all of the top golf brands? Even if you’re not a seasoned player, our staff can help make sure you’ve got the right equipment for your skill level.”

