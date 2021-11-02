There are a lot of things that came out of the global pandemic. Remote learning, working from home, and the urge to get back to the land. People all of a sudden wanted the country life. Growing their own vegetables and raising small farm animals. But how does one go about reaching that goal? How about starting with the animals?

This weekend, Nov. 6 from 10AM - 1PM, you can head to the Putnam Valley Grange Hall at 128 Mill Street in Putnam Valley for their indoor Poultry and Small Farm Animal Market. Among the animals you may find at the market are chicks, hens, roosters, turkeys, ducks, geese, rabbits and other small animals. Admission for the market is free and they’ll have other vendors with non-animal items like crafts, too. If you have animals or poultry to sell, stop by. Vendors are welcome, and there is no fee to set up and sell your goods.

If you’re trying to set up a small farm, this market may be just what you need to get started. If you’re trying to make room at your small farm and you want to sell, it’s perfect for you, as well. If you just want to pet some bunnies, that’s okay. Stop by the Putnam Valley Grange, everyone is welcome.

If you’re interested in attending the Poultry and Small Farm Animal Market but for some reason can’t make it to this weekend’s market, they'll be doing three more. Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10AM - 1PM, Saturday Dec. 4 from 10AM - 1PM, and Saturday Dec. 18 from 10AM - 1PM. The markets are indoor and will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit the Putnam Valley Grange website.

