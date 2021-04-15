Live Music Is Back in Woodstock

The weather is warming up, people are getting vaccinated, and things are starting to look at least a little more normal. No doubt the global pandemic has left its mark on us, but we’re ready to get back out there and start enjoying life as we once knew it.

One of the things that didn't feel normal was the lack of live music. A lot of venues, including Woodstock’s Bearsville Theater, offered streaming concerts while they were closed because of covid. That was pretty cool, but let’s face it. It’s not the same as sitting in the room with the musicians. Good news. Live music is back at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, and they’ve got some great shows lined up.

The Rock Academy is presenting four weekends of shows starting April 23 and 24 with a Solid 70s Gold Show, on April 30 and May 1 it’s Cry Me a River, a night of sad songs and torch songs by artists like Joni Mitchell, CSN, Prince and more. It’s a Tribute to David Bowie on May 7 and 8, and the Music of Van Halen on May 14 and 15. All shows will be both live and live streamed from the Bearsville Theater. Then on Friday, May 21, Restless Age and on Saturday, May 22, Lindsey Webster.

And if you are heading to one of the shows at the Bearsville Theater, don't forget to give yourself extra time to explore Woodstock for a while. It's a charming little town full of great stores, restaurants, galleries and lots of music. Not to mention history. Tickets to see the shows live are limited due to covid restrictions. For more information and to get tickets, visit the Bearsville Theater website.

Rock Stars Who Have Lived in Woodstock

The Most Wikipedia Searched Person From Your Hudson Valley Town The Hudson Valley's Most Wikipedia Searched Celebs

7 Unique Airbnbs in the Hudson Valley