As soon as the weather gets warmer in the Hudson Valley, local residents are spending more time outdoors. Whether they're gardening, exercising or attending outdoor events, there's something to do everyday of the week.

More people are on Hudson Valley trails, participating in fairs and festivals and planning out their summer. There are certain venues that not only Hudson Valley residents but out of town visitors return to every year.

Hudson Valley musicians spend their time traveling from different wineries, breweries and cideries. Some of they may have listeners who enjoy following them throughout the Hudson Valley.

A National Historic Landmark Is Bringing Live Music Events To The Hudson Valley

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site is located in Hyde Park. This National Historic Landmark is serving more than just history lessons to the community.

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site will have live music events this summer.

Why Is The Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site Popular?



The Vanderbilt Mansion was one of the most unique homes that I have ever been in within the Hudson Valley. I was able to see what life was like being in a wealthy estate with a grand staircase and several rooms on different floors. It felt like we took a step back in time while walking through the site.

According to the National Park Service,

William Henry Vanderbilt was not only known for being the wealthiest man in America at that time but could be defined as "wealth and privilege" as well.

The Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site was once owned by Dr. Samuel Bard and others. Bard was the physician to George Washington during the time of the American Revolution.

Who Lived In The Vanderbilt Mansion In Hyde Park, NY?

Frederick and Lousie Vanderbuilt lived in the mansion in Hyde Park, NY. This was a place where they visited during the warmer months where they put on house parties, had tennis games onsite along with carriage rides and tea parties.

Those who visit the estate may be speechless in how beautiful and elegant the setting is. If we are still amazed at it's beauty in 2023, I wonder how delighted those who visited in the past were as well.

When Will Live Music Take Place At The Vanderbilt Mansion?



According to Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site,

The Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site is opened for the 2023 season. They will be open 7 days a week from May 14, 2023 until October 21, 2023.

Their Visitor Center is also open everyday from the hours of 9am-5pm and tickets can be purchased on site from 9am-4pm. The tour options are guided only.

The Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site's live music is called Music In The Parks 2023 Summer Concert Series. In June and July 2023, the concerts begin at 7pm and in August 2023, they start at 6:30pm.

On June 7th, June 21st, July 19th, August 2nd and August 16th, guests can enjoy live music at this historic site. Musicians such as Roadhouse, West Point Military Band, The Jim Osborn Band and more will be joining.

Where is your favorite place to listen to live music in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site

119 Vanderbilt Park Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538

