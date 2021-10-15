Last week I shared with you the big news that the New Paltz Halloween Parade is back for 2021. The Parade is officially scheduled for Sunday October 31 stepping off at 6PM and heading down Main Street in New Paltz.

It turns out that the parade is just one of many activities planned throughout New Paltz to celebrate Halloween. Events and Movie showings run throughout October with some of the fun starting this weekend.

Gertude Deyo's Ghost Ball

Begins this Friday (Oct 15,2021) and is schedule for Friday and Saturday in October plus Halloween night. Each evening their are 3 showing 6PM, 7PM and 8PM at Deyo Hall 81 Huguenot Street in New Paltz. Find out more at huguenotstreet.org.

Tiny Terrors

This is an annual mini works show that is held at the Rhinebeck Artist's Shop of New Paltz. The shop is at 188 Main Street. This is a "spooky, creepy crawly and fun art show" that you can see starting October 23rd and it runs through Thanksgiving.

Free Outdoor Movies

Hasbrouck Park in New Paltz will be the place to catch "Coco" starting at 6PM on October 23rd. The show runs until 8:30PM. There will be free hot chocolate, popcorn and a special treat for youth under 18. Your are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a blanket be sure to dress warm. Social distancing will be a must and masks or face coverings are encourage. (Rain date is Oct 24th)

The 2nd Annual Halloween / Harvest Window Painting

On October 23rd local youth ages 5 to 12 will paint windows throughout the Village of New Paltz. Other members of the community will also join in. Paintings will be up passed Halloween. (Rain Date Oct 24, 2021) Registration to participate has already closed but we are all welcome to stop by and watch the artistry unfold.

The Haunt

On October 30th from 6PM to 8PM and then again on October 31st from 6PM to 10 PM the New Paltz Youth Program will host The Haunt. It is the 27th Annual Fundraiser. A donation of $5 is suggested. The Haunt is suitable for ages 10 and up. Masks are required.

Unfortunately the Night of 100 Pumpkins will not happen this year.

.

